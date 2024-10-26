Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $22.15 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 475,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,146,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,237,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,678,000 after buying an additional 95,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 28.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,522,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,687,000 after buying an additional 1,206,575 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,524,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,640,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,333.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,333.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $230,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,369.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,963 shares of company stock valued at $620,272 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WBS

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.