Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $24.06 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 267,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $78,766,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,055,000 after acquiring an additional 400,304 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,288,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 100,431.5% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 162,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 998,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,307,000 after acquiring an additional 130,772 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

