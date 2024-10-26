Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,890 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 178.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

