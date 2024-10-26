Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.48% of Veritex worth $21,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter valued at $3,971,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

