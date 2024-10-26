Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Assurant worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Assurant by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.60.

Assurant Stock Down 1.5 %

AIZ opened at $191.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $145.48 and a one year high of $201.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.73.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

