Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Purchases $159,950.08 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 8,062 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $159,950.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,515,256 shares in the company, valued at $149,102,679.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AESI opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,696,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,362,000 after purchasing an additional 548,620 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,712,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

