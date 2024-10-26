Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £10,250 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,250 ($13,308.23).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Tobin purchased 10,620 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £22,833 ($29,645.55).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Tobin acquired 4,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £22,338 ($29,002.86).

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £11,150 ($14,476.76).

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750 ($8,763.96).

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.56) on Friday. Audioboom Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 350 ($4.54). The company has a market capitalization of £32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -411.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

