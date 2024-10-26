B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of Onsemi FY2026 Earnings

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onsemi in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.84. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ON. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.74.

Onsemi Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $71.25 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.