BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Sells £2,404,467.10 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Arseneault sold 180,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.27), for a total transaction of £2,404,467.10 ($3,121,873.67).

On Thursday, October 17th, Tom Arseneault sold 152,999 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.27), for a total value of £2,034,886.70 ($2,642,023.76).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 1,304.50 ($16.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,174.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,303.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,319.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,166.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.66) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.48) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.70) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,438 ($18.67).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

