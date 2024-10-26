Bancorp 34 (BCTF) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) is one of 305 public companies in the “Banks – Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bancorp 34 to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bancorp 34 pays out -56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.1% and pay out 18.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Bancorp 34 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 -4.02% -2.38% -0.22% Bancorp 34 Competitors 20.41% 9.78% 0.85%

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $28.85 million -$3.40 million -23.68 Bancorp 34 Competitors $5.04 billion $1.50 billion 83.46

This table compares Bancorp 34 and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bancorp 34’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34. Bancorp 34 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34’s peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bancorp 34 and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 Competitors 1312 3991 4176 63 2.31

As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies have a potential upside of 42.68%. Given Bancorp 34’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bancorp 34 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

6.5% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bancorp 34 peers beat Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

