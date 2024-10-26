Barclays Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $168.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $160.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.75.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.6% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

