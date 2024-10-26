Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,510 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4,713.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,144,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $69,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,351 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $66,820,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,302,815 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,238 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.59 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

