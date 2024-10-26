Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 172.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of BHE opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,552.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

