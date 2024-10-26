Blue Trust Inc. Has $222,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 16.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $413.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

Medpace Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $330.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.45 and its 200-day moving average is $381.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.00 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

