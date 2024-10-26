BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Sells 45,850 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,850 shares during the quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876,534 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,378,708,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,355,724,000 after buying an additional 7,470,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 51.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,416,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,923,000 after buying an additional 2,190,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 178,253.1% in the first quarter. Vima LLC now owns 2,001,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.31 and a 200-day moving average of $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.