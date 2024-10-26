Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,501 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

