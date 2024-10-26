Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $581.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

