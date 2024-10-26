Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $398.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

