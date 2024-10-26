boohoo group’s (BOO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOO

boohoo group Trading Up 6.0 %

About boohoo group

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 30.22 ($0.39) on Thursday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.48 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42.63 ($0.55). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.37. The firm has a market cap of £383.79 million, a P/E ratio of -274.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.