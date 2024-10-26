boohoo group’s (BOO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
boohoo group Trading Up 6.0 %
About boohoo group
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.
