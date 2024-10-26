Brighton Jones LLC Buys 218 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $818,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,270 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.