Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,161.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 207,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,300,000 after acquiring an additional 191,288 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 22,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

