Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 231.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,124 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.