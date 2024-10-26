Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Price Target at C$65.28

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.28.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EIF opened at C$54.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.08.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$677.10 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.