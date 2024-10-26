Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT at $37.60

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

GDEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

GDEN stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $863.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 74,867 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

