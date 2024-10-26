Brokers Issue Forecasts for Methanex’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.35 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MX. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Methanex stock opened at C$56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$49.21 and a 1-year high of C$74.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.80.

In other news, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,876.00. In other Methanex news, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$54.75 per share, with a total value of C$136,876.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Price acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $262,064. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

