Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:LAS Q3 Earnings

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry forecasts that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.80 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
Further Reading
