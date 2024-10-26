Bruce Mitchell Sells 7,564 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $470,480.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,821.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CMA opened at $61.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $66.06.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comerica by 51.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,468,000 after buying an additional 1,370,886 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after purchasing an additional 130,458 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Comerica by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,431,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 21.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 160,103 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

