Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

