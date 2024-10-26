Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$77.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.60.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.36. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$48.71 and a 52 week high of C$81.12. The company has a market cap of C$32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of C$598.00 million for the quarter.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
