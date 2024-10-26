Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 168,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

