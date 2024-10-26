Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of C$220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.00 million.
Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 5.5 %
TSE:CFX opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
