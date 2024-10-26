Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of C$220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.00 million.

TSE:CFX opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

