Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Capri traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 3741882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Capri Stock Down 48.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

