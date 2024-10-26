CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $30.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of analysts have commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday.

In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,179.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 180,334 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 149,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $13,025,000.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.77. CareDx has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

