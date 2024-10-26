CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 197.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA opened at $136.17 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 332.12 and a beta of 3.33.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.