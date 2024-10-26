CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $131.11 and last traded at $129.80, with a volume of 41249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.12.

The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

