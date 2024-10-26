CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $988,258.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at $534,524.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $988,258.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,524.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,387 shares of company stock worth $2,414,009 over the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

