CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.610-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.62 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.31 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

