Centerspace (CSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Centerspace to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

