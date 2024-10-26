CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 16,402 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 920.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in Citigroup by 32.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 53,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Citigroup by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

