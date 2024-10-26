CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.52 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $933.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,093.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,039.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,101.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

