CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,258 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,813.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 139,184 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $131.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.