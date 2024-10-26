CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Schlumberger by 42.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

