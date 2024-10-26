Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) versus PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -289.05% -109.89% -34.82% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

35.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 134.52%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $53.87 million 1.07 -$22.93 million ($7.68) -1.65 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cidara Therapeutics.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also develops its Cloudbreak platform that enables development of novel drug-Fc conjugates, that includes CD388, a potent antiviral designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which is in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

