Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Citizens has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -0.02.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.