Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $73.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coca-Cola traded as low as $67.37 and last traded at $67.46. Approximately 3,867,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,196,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $288.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.54%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

