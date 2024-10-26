Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 1069572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $765.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLB. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 40,126 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

