Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 3,954 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.38 and its 200-day moving average is $154.98. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.