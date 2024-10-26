Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $4.89. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 2,036,668 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $554.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

