Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 889.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $36,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $805.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

