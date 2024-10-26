Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.09.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $267.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.57 and a 200 day moving average of $245.09. American Express has a 52 week low of $141.02 and a 52 week high of $286.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

